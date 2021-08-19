DULUTH, MN - Canal Park Brewing Company found a suitable space in Duluth's community to share their love of craft beer and great food, following years of dreaming, saving, and planning. They spent a lot of time and money to wipe up years of soil contamination from a long history of industrial emissions in canal parks to prevent it from becoming another parking lot.

Lake Superior and downtown Duluth can be seen from the brewery's location today. In addition to supporting other local businesses, the community, and the environment, the brewery strives to provide high-quality beverages made using sustainably harvested and often organic or local ingredients.

Family-owned Canal Park Brewing Company is a locally-owned and operated company with a long history in the community. The twin ports and the surrounding area have been home to their success for over fifty years. Whereas for a brewery on the Lake Superior beach was a long dream come true. Fitger's brewery had Maxamillian Herrnberger i as an employee in the 1940s and 1950s. He'd bring these handcrafted beers and sodas to family get-togethers as a treat. They salute those who have mastered the art of brewing and have passed on this rich heritage from one generation to the next to preserve them for future generations to cherish.

Together, they continue to search for better means of making their businesses more sustainable and environmentally friendly. On the brewery's roof, the firm installed 38 low-profile solar panels last year. The brewery's signature craft beers have won six awards in the past. Their nut hatchet brown ale won silver in the 2014 world cup in Belgium. They won 2nd place for best in a show, and 1st place in the pale ale category at the 2019 Minnesota brewers cup with their hank & dabs pale ale. They also won awards for its click-drag Kolsch, lone trekker Belgian single, and old avalanche barley wine. Most recently, their solo trekker Belgian single won gold, and wood Scottish ale won bronze at the best craft beer awards in 2020.

Find out more on canalparkbrewery.com.

