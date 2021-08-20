Experience drag-brunch weekly at Union Restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minneapolis' creativity and innovative character shine through in the creation of this landmark dining destination. Simultaneously, UNION restaurant pays tribute to the past and the future in this city recognized for its arts, culture, and history.

Everything from the restoration of the building's original architectural gems to the installation of the unique retractable roofing was done with great care. To Twin Cities residents and visitors, UNION is a genuinely special attraction that will be enjoyed for many years to come.

One of the iconic rooftop-event the UNION restaurant has present every weekend is Drag Brunch. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Game of Thrones," and "Harry Potter" are just a few examples of themed brunches in which performers go all out.

The rooftop of UNION Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis is the perfect place to start your Saturday with a dose of vitamin D for free!

But wait, there's more! A whole life's work has gone into creating Union's food-centric menu. Cooking is a passion for their expert team of chefs, who have traveled the world to study and work with some of the world's most brilliant chefs in forward-thinking kitchens across the globe. In the Union, you will discover a menu that's both modern and modest.

UNION offers more both cuisine and unique events. This LGBTQ-friendly restaurant is yours to explore. Find out more events and book your reservation on unionmpls.com

