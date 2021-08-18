Check out upcoming folk music events in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Minneapolis is a city with a strong history of music. Legendary artists such as The Ramones contribute to its prestige. Legendary venues, festivals, and publications highlighted potential to a vast audience. Folk is one of the favorite genres in the state, so there will be many shows available to look on. Check out the list on the chronological date below!

1) Folk Legends with Michael Monroe

Michael Monroe settled in North Shore of Lake Superior. In there he records his songs in cabin studio powered by solar energy system. He obtained plenty awards and Artist Initiative Grant from the MN State Arts Board is the current one which was received in 2013. He had tons of collaboration with Jim Brandenburg.

Special treatment in this all-ages event is dinner and cocktail seating an hour before its schedule. You have to pay $30-$35 to enter.

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021, at 07:00 p.m.

Venue: Crooners Main Stage, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432, United States.

2) Good Morning Bedlam w/ Mama Said String Band

This event will be enlivened by two performers who have a different vibe. Vocal, instrument, harmonization, and message through songs are their power to captivate the audiences.

Refund policy is available if you want to take cancellation. You have to pay $12 to enter.

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 07:00 p.m-10.00 p.m.

Venue: Day Block Brewing, 1105 South Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415, United States.

There is still other folk music show you can attend.

Overall, ticket prices are affordable as it will entertain you with charismatic performance.

