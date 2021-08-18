The Police Department of Woodbury provides six programs for crime prevention

WOODBURY, MN – Opportunities can motivate someone to do a crime. Prevention acts are the solution to cope with that issue as people are more aware of their surroundings. As a related institution, the Police Department of Woodbury provides six programs in which they tend to build community. Here are the following attempts to realize.

1) Crime-Free Multi-Housing

It is a partnership between the Public Safety Department, rental property owners neither managers and tenants.

CFMH aims to increase occupant’s safety through cooperative communication with several parties neither law enforcement and provide reliable crime reports. Program coordinator ensures successful operation by three-phase training.

To explore more, access this page https://www.woodburymn.gov/departments/police/crime-free_multi-housing.php.

2) Holiday Package Theft

Package theft cases will increase during holiday season. You are recommended to take immediately when it arrives or ship to safer location such as office if you cannot. Get help from neighbor, use in-home service, and provide security camera are the other attempts. In addition, contact police if you find any suspicious things regarding courier delivery service.

3) Building Safe Neighborhoods

Good communication between each other is a significant way to increase community’s safety. Police Department holds neighborhood meetings to attend and Home Security Service as well as Paw Patrol program to support.

To explore more, access this page

Neighborhood Watch.

4) Residential Security Survey

Woodbury Public Safety will conduct a survey of your home. They recommend you regarding building improvement to reduce crime incidents. This agenda will be held from May to October.

To join, access this page https://www.woodburymn.gov/departments/police/residential_security_survey.php.

5) Vacation Checks

House with no occupants can motivate theft to come. Dealing with this, get help from relatives to monitor, stop any subscriptions, and set as if you are in, with timer light. If you leave more than a week, request safety service by visiting this page

Vacation Checks.

6) Preventing Theft from Cars

Warmer month is beneficial for theft to steal your car or valuable things inside such as wallet. For the tips to avoid cases and what should you do if it happens to you, access this page

Preventing Thefts from Cars.

