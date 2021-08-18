Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sets September 9 deadline for deer lottery applications

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, has announced that deer hunters who wish to harvest an antlerless deer while using a weapon or muzzleloader in a lottery region must apply for an either-sex permit by September 9, 2021.

The lottery for the deer permit or special hunt area that they proclaim is automatically entered into by hunters who acquire their licenses before this date. To take antlerless deer in permit areas with sex restrictions, two-deer limit, three-deer limit, or five-deviant restriction designations, there is no need to file an application with the Forest Service.

Hunters who wish to participate in special firearms or muzzleloader deer hunts must also apply for licenses, which are awarded through a lottery system, and the deadline for that application is also September 9.

Please take aware of the DNR's general hunting laws.

Hunters are not permitted to take deer with the aid of or using bait.

Make certain that you are using legal equipment when hunting large wildlife.

Hunters who use firearms to capture large wildlife must use licensed ammunition.

A legal buck must have one antler that is at least 3 inches long.

Fawn bucks, often known as button bucks, are not lawful bucks.

Antlerless deer are those that lack an antler that is at least 3 inches long.

Understand the distinction between a deer and an elk.

On the DNR's website and in the 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook, you can find detailed information about the designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities.

