Job positions at the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board that will close in August

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, or MPRB, is one of the nation's premier park systems. The MPRB is now accepting applications from those interested in joining the board and helping to make Minneapolis a wonderful place to live, play, and work.

1) Arborist (Full-time)

The MPRB is seeking a devoted Arborist to undertake highly skilled and physically demanding manual work in the care and maintenance of trees in parks, along boulevards and parkways, and on other city-owned sites around the City of Minneapolis. The Arborist fosters appropriate tree development and ensures the urban forest's general health.

Salary: $18.47 - $30.41 Hourly

Category: Urban Forestry

Division: MPRB

Closing: 8/27/2021 4:30 p.m. Central

More information and an application can be found here.

2) Archivist and Records Specialist (Part-Time)

The MPRB is looking for a dedicated Arborist to Work closely with all MPRB departments to implement record retention policies and practices. Provide records and materials archiving services that assure race equity, gender inclusion, and universal access for different groups.

Salary: $26.35 - $31.12 Hourly

Category: Administration / Office and Administrative Support

Division: MPRB

Closing: 8/27/2021 4:30 p.m. Central

More information and an application can be found here.

3) Front Desk, Recreation Centers (Part-Time)

The MPRB employs first-contact ambassadors who will assist clients in person, over the phone, or in writing, at a facility or a park. Processes park permits, program registration, and payments for services at MPRB leisure centers.

Salary: $17.60 - $22.16 Hourly

Category: Administrative Assistant / Customer Service / Office and Administrative Support

Division: MPRB

Closing: 8/24/2021 4:30 p.m. Central

More information and an application can be found here.

4) Information Technology Infrastructure and Operations Manager (Full-Time)

The MPRB is seeking an experienced IT Infrastructure and Operations Manager to lead the MPRB Information Technology Services Department. The Infrastructure and Operations Unit coordinator for MPRB's network, servers, virtual servers, and data center operations. Provide information technology services that enable racial fairness, gender inclusion, and universal access.

Salary: $103,904.31 - $122,724.93 Annually

Category: IT and Computers

Division: MPRB

Closing: 8/20/2021 4:30 p.m. Central

More information and an application can be found here.

There are more MPRB job opportunities that can be found at

