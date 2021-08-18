Local Minneapolis Bookstores you should visit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Looking for something to read in Minneapolis? We've compiled a list of Minneapolis bookstores for you. Visit one of these Bookstores locations to help you find a new chapter to explore.

Milkweed Books

Milkweed Bookstore has published over 350 books of literary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry since 1980, with a total distribution of over four million copies. Milkweed Books believes that literature has the power to change the way we think about the world.

Moon Palace Books

Moon Palace Books offer plenty of books and provide a cafeteria that offers pizzas, flavorful salads, and plenty of breakfast foods. This place is a perfect place for you to go for relaxing while reading a book. Unfortunately, Moon Palace Books is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but you can order books through their website here:



Uncle Hugo's Science Fiction Bookstore

If you're looking for a sci-fiction book, Uncle Hugo's Bookstore may be the list of your option. Uncle Hugo's is the oldest independent science fiction bookstore in the nation.

The Book House

The Book-House offers an old-fashioned book store experience, with it the increasingly rare opportunity. This book store has a catalog site with over 40,000 online book archives available At their catalog site. Here's to see their catalog:



Eat My Words Bookstore

Scott VanKoughnett, owner and proprietor of Eat My Words Bookstore, opened his doors in 2014. This book store offer variety of books ranging from the classics to the contemporary, the cult favorite to the unimaginable

