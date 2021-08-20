Historical Attractions in Minneapolis you should visit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - If you're a history geek and planning an educational and fun trip around the city and want to learn a history lesson about Minneapolis city. These are the Minneapolis historical attractions you have to visit.

St. Anthony Falls Visitor Center and Lock and Dam

Located at 1 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

If you want to discover panoramic views of the Upper St. Anthony Lock & Dam, St. Anthony Falls, and the mill district you should visit this place and learn about the falls and their place in Minnesota history. The admission and tours are free for visitors. To see about operating hours and other information regarding the St. Anthony Falls Visitor Center and Lock and Dam visit their website here:



2. Historic Fort Snelling

Located at 200 Tower Ave, St Paul, MN 55111

Learn about Native Americans, trade, soldiers and veterans, enslaved people, immigration, and changing landscapes in the history of the military fort and its surroundings. This is a place where many people's complex stories coexist.

3. Mill City Museum

Located at 704 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Mill City Museum exhibits the city's historical and modern identity. Originally Mill City Museum was built under the ruins of the Washburn A Mill. It was the world's largest and most technologically advanced flour mill when it was constructed in 1880.

4. Somali Museum of Minnesota

Located at1516 E Lake St #011, Minneapolis, MN 55407

In the United States, the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area has the largest Somali immigrant and refugee population. This museum contains lots of traditional Somali nomadic artifacts, also provide educational programming, arts events, and cross-cultural activities.

5. African American Heritage Museum & Gallery

Located at 1256 Penn Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411

The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery (MAAHMG) examines, records, and displays African Americans' achievements, contributions, and experiences in Minnesota.

