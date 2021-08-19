Swimming Spots in Minneapolis you should visit.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - There are plenty of Swimming pools near Minneapolis that open on cold winter or hot summer days. The options for pool you can swim at is vary, suit yourself:

1. Phillips Aquatic Center

Phillips Aquatics Center provides indoor swimming facilities and a swim classes program for people of all ages and abilities, a year-round recreational program, fitness, and competitive swimming programs.

Phillip's Aquatic Center offers a variety of lesson programs include:

swim lessons, open swim for families, seniors, teens, water aerobics with specific swim times for various groups, and much more.

The admission rates are free for children under 12 and $5 for adults and kids aged 13 and up.

2. Webber Natural Swimming Pool

The Webber Natural Swimming Pool is the first public natural swimming pool in North America. It means this pool has a natural filtration system that treats the water with filters and plants from a nearby stream rather than chemicals.

Webber Natural Swimming Pool is a non-chlorinated pool. As a result, there are a few rules that Webber visitors must follow:

Before entering the pool, swimmers must shower. No Food, alcohol, smoke, pets, or glass in the pool area; No street shoes in the swimming pool and Swim diapers required for toddlers and babies.

To see complete rules and other information, visit The Webber Natural Swimming Pool Page.

3. Wirth Lake Beach

There is a beach, a fishing pier, and boardwalks on the lake. This lake is a popular location since it has complete facilities include walking and bicycling paths, volleyball courts, a playground, and picnic facilities.

Here are some guidelines Wirth Lake Beach visitors must follow:

No smoking on the beach. An adult must accompany children under the age of eight. Except by permit or license, do not use inflatable air mattresses, inner tubes, or other inflated articles.

Further information regarding Wirth Lake Beach regulation and other things, visit the Minneapolis park and recreation website here

