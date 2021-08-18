Minnesota pollution control agency answers common questions regarding hazardous waste reporting and license.

ST. PAUL, MN - Businesses, nonprofit organizations, and units of government that make most forms of hazardous waste at areas in Minnesota must reporting their waste to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency or its metropolitan county.

They have to report their waste, pay a fee, and collect the license. The party mentions above are still responsible for submitting a complete application to the MPCA even you do not receive a reminder from the MPCA because your site only generates more than 100 pounds.

How and when do you have to report hazardous wastes?

To report hazardous waste first, you should obtain a free Hazardous Waste Identification Number (HWID) for your site from the MPCA. After that, submit the waste license application using e-Service tools.



e-Services

You can report your hazardous waste from the previous year from January 1 to August 15. For example, for 2020 dangerous waste generators license application can be submitted from January 1 to August 15, 2021.

How much will my license fees be?

The number of hazardous wastes you reported in the previous calendar year determines your yearly hazardous waste fee.

All hazardous waste generators which require a license must pay an annual basic fee that varies year to year depending on the legislative regulation but is currently around $600.

How do I get my license?

After you've paid your fee, you can print your license using the MPCA's Hazardous Waste License Search tool. It is your responsibility to go to this website and print it. Before requesting to access and print your license, please wait at least two weeks for the MPCA to receive and process your payment.

Hazardous waste license search)

Visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's website for further information on reporting hazardous trash.

Hazardous waste licensing)

For information about reducing the amount of waste you generate, call the Minnesota Technical Assistance Program at 612-624-1300 or 800-247-0015.

