Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offering opportunities for the public to connect with agency leaders.

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting a formerly invitation for the public to engage with agency officials leaders.

The event is called Commissioners' Office Hours. This event is a one-hour online discussion where Minnesotans can explore more about a topic of interest, ask questions, and share their thoughts with DNR officials.

The online conference "Commissioners' Office Hours" will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. With the theme "Investing in Minnesota's Outdoor Resources."

It is an excellent opportunity for Minnesotans to meet DNR leaders and share their opinions about outdoor resources and other things related to DNR.

The DNR is currently working on a transformational project with Minnesotans to build a new financial strategy to ensure the DNR can serve new, returning, and long-time outdoor enthusiasts, and sustainably manage our natural resources for future generations.

Therefore, Minnesotans will be co-creators in a vision for what is possible for the future of conservation and outdoor recreation.

The virtual discussion lineup includes DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Deputy Commissioner Barb Naramore, Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer, and Assistant Commissioner Jess Richards.

If you want to attend this event, you should register first. Registration is required to join this event. If you have not registered, please do so here before the event started.



For further information regarding the DNR future event and other information, visit The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.



Or follow The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Facebook & Twitter to stay informed about their upcoming event.

