Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Minneapolis

kazuend/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - It's not always easy to find a place to eat with the kids because not all restaurants are child-friendly, and sometimes children require unique amenities such as a play area. Here is our list of kid-friendly restaurants that serve delectable meals and have a designated children's section.

Betty Danger’s Animal Farm

Betty Danger’s is an Orwellian-themed restaurant. When you step inside to restaurant you can found the giant Ferris wheel. This restaurant not only offers you delicious food but also fun attractions such as the Ferris Wheel that will bring you to see a different view of Northeast Minneapolis.

Birchwood Cafe

Birchwood Cafe offering a beautiful patio that can be a perfect place for your kid to enjoy their food. This cafe gets famous because of their sweat waffle and french fries which is a favorite kids' food. currently, Birchwood still requires visitors to use a mask.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo opened its door in 1993 in Minneapolis city basement. This restaurant is offering dishes inspired by Italian cuisine. Dish at this restaurant will serve in family-style.

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe open since 1985. This restaurant maintaining its kitchen quality by having a long relationship with local farms that produce fresh, organic vegetables, meat, eggs, and other dairy product.

Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen is an American restaurant in Minneapolis downtown. Locals always mention this restaurant and really like their handcrafted ice cream and peanut butter panna cotta. Not only offering delicious foods, but this restaurant also offers live music.

