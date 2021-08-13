The mayoral election in Brooklyn Park was decided by a single vote; a recount is scheduled for Friday, August 13

BROOKLYN PARK, MN - August 10, Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Park mayoral election came down to a single vote. Lisa Jacobson defeated Hollies Winston by one vote in Tuesday's special election for Mayor of Brooklyn Park.

The outcome is headed for a recount, with a final pronouncement scheduled for August 20. The city reports that on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 6 p.m., a special city council meeting will be held at City Hall to canvass the results of the special election.

The vote result is as follows:

Lisa Jacobson (3415)

Hollies Winston (3414)

Write-ins (26)

Overvote (1)

Undervote (0)

If more than 400 but fewer than 50,000 votes are cast for an office, a losing candidate may request a publicly funded recount of the votes cast if the difference in votes cast for that candidate and the winning candidate is less than 0.5 percent of the total votes cast. 204C.35, subdivision 1) (MS 204C.35, subd.1). This total falls within those parameters.

All recounts must be requested in writing. The request must specify which office is being recounted and be filed with the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on August 20, 2021.

Within 24 hours of determining that a publicly funded recount is necessary, the City Clerk will notify the candidates for the recounted office and the Hennepin County Auditor.

The notice will include the date, time, place, and office number of the recount, as well as the name of the official conducting the recount. The recount will be public.

Don't hesitate to get in touch with the City Clerk's office with any additional questions by email at devin.montero@brooklynpark.org or by phone at 763-493-8180.

