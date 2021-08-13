Where to go with your family in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Summer is typically a great time to spend time with family. A trip to a family-friendly destination, such as a museum or park, can be a fun way to spend time with our loved ones. Here are some of the best places to visit with your family in Minneapolis.

1. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Located at 725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403

By visiting Minneapolis Sculpture Garden you can discover history, sculpture, community hubs, and more. The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is free, with no tickets for admission.

2. Science Museum of Minnesota

Located at 120 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55102

Science Museum of Minnesota is focused on technology, natural history, physical science, and mathematics topics. The museum has a mission to turn on science, inspire learning. Inform policy and improve lives.

3. Minnehaha Falls

Located at the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and Minnehaha Parkway.

Minnehaha falls, is one of Minneapolis' oldest and most popular parks, that offers a beautiful 53-foot waterfall, limestone bluffs, and river scenery. This place is a perfect option to spend time with your family lot of things you can do there, such as hiking, picnic, and more.

4. The Bakken Museum

Located at 3537 Zenith Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55416

The Bakken Museum presents a concise history and explanation of electricity and electromagnetism in a fun way that may be appealing for children.

5. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Located at 3675 Arboretum Dr, Chaska, MN 55318

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is the place to learn about protected natural areas, horticultural research, and innovative education through its plant displays. This place is a friendly space to learn and connect with nature

