Youth Outdoors crew member opportunity at Conservation Corps Minnesota & IOWA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - In the upcoming fall, Conservation Corps Minnesota & IOWA will open an opportunity for a Youth Outdoors crew position. Anyone who meets the job qualification is welcomed to apply for this position.

Conservation Corps Minnesota & IOWA is a nonprofit organization and AmeriCorps grantee that encourage youth and young adults about how to restore natural habitat, protect waterways and respond to community needs and natural disasters.

This role will be participating in some programs, such as educational, training, and completing environmental restoration projects in the Twin Cities area.

The Projects may include brush hauling, rain garden installation, collecting the seed, wildlife habitat construction, and leading volunteer members.

This role is also in charge of developing and creating a youth-led service task that involves and educates residents on an environmental issue and all of the tasks and work projects are performed outside.

The qualifications and criteria for this position are applicants must be willing to work outdoor. Desire to collaborate with others in conservation, education, or recreation. Has the ability to build good work habits, environmental ethics, and teamwork skills.

Applicants must have a good attitude, a passion to make a significant difference, and an interest in service and community work and no prior expertise is required since 15-20 percent of the program is dedicated to technical and personal skill training,

To applying for this position applicants Must be 15-18 years old on the program start date, and the deadline for applying to this program is on September 11, 2021.

Further information regarding the position, visit the Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa official website here: https://conservationcorps.org/join/

