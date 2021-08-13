Explore SPAM® MUSEUM in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN – The Spam Museum is one of the most remarkable locations to see in Minnesota. At the museum, you may learn about the Hormel Company's history, the origins of Spam, and its place in international culture. Here are some interesting information about the museum.

SPAM is a brand of canned precooked meat products made by Hormel Foods Corporation and one of the most well-known brands in the world.

Actually, the original name for Spam Museum was the "Hormel Foods First Century Museum", it was built in 1991 when Hormel opened a small storefront company museum in celebration of the company's 100 year anniversary. Hormel later changes it to the Spam Museum.

The Spam Museum has many attractions include games, interactive videos, and hands-on activities. Hundreds of Spam items and gifts are available in the gift store. From the gift shop, you can discover 15 Spam flavors, including black pepper, garlic, hickory smoke, jalapeno, and chorizo, all available at the museum gift shop, and its only cost 3$ for one can.

In Spam Museum you also can learn and discover about Spam advertising and Spam recipes from 44 different nations.

Since migrating to its current location in downtown Austin in April 2016, the SPAM Museum has welcomed visitors from all 50 states with over 70 countries.

When you enter the museum, you will be accompanied by "Spambassadors." They'll assist you in heating SPAM and serving it to you and others visitors on pretzel sticks.

By visiting the Spam museum you can learn and find anything related to Spam that you do not know before. Spam is sold in 44 countries around the world with a different kind of flavor and you can discover it at Spam Museum in Austin.

Further information regarding the SPAM Museum you can visit their official website here: https://www.spam.com/museum

