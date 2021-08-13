New Opportunity at the Conservation Corps Minnesota & IOWA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa is looking for 2021 Youth Outdoors Leaders and Corps Members. This is a full-time commitment for the duration of the AmeriCorps service period.

This role will coordinate all the crews of Twin Cities’ youth participants in environmental education and community service after-school projects.

You will receive a monthly stipend and an education award at the end of the term, which can be utilized for educational expenses or to return the loan. Anyone who meets the job qualification is welcomed to apply for this position.

The qualification for this position is the applicant must be willing to work outdoor—desire to work with youth groups in conservation, education, and recreation settings.

Commitment to foster strong work habits, environmental ethics, and youth leadership. Eager to educate and inspire the next generation by leading interpretive programs.

Moreover, applicants must be 18-25 years of age. Must be a US Citizen, US National, or Lawful Permanent Resident Alien of the US. Able to perform the Essential Service Functions 40 hours per week. Desire to learn and a good attitude

The benefit you can get from this position is a Monthly stipend of $1450. During the service term, you will also get an education grant, skills training, job experience, health insurance, and student loan forbearance.

This role is open to anyone despite disability, race, religion, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, or political party. In addition, this role will be available until August 15, 2021.

Further information regarding this position and another opportunity at Conservation Corps Minnesota & IOWA you can visit their official website here: https://conservationcorps.org/join/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.