Discover Hennepin County Library's award-winning culinary collections

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - Hennepin County library's books, especially culinary and cooking books, still appeal to the food and cuisine connoisseur. Even though technology has developed, cookbooks are still often perched on the best-seller shelves.

The Hennepin County Library, founded in 1885, presents culinary books that have received the IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) cookbook award. Check them out below:

1) Eat Complete: the 21 Nutrients That Fuel Brainpower, Boost Weight Loss and Transform Your Health by Drew Ramsey (2016)

This book provides us a 100 easy, delicious, and inexpensive recipes that help you receive your brain and body's essential nutrients to be happy and healthy. From Fifty Shades of Kale's leading psychiatrist, the reader will find various content such as Prescribe Food, Kitchen arrangement, the Essential 21 Nutrients, and many more.

2) Knives & Ink: Chefs and the Stories Behind Their Tattoos by Isaac Fitzgerald (2016)

Based on Pen & Ink's work 2014, Fitzgerald and MacNaughton focused on one of the most overtly tattooed experts. Interviewing 65 individuals in the culinary and hospitality industries based on the basic concept that they asked people about the purpose and meaning of their tattoos. This book also features recipes from professional chefs as well as tips and tricks on the kitchen field.

3) Food City: Four Centuries of Food-making in New York by Joy Santlofer (2017)

As the title said, this book presents a culinary world and uniqueness just from NYC, United States. Santlofer wrote Food on Parade, Chemical, and Other Challenges to Sugar, Kosher From Indiana, and many more. In a developing metropolis, Santlofer restores the daily lives of local brewers and pastry makers, re-telling how food formed a city and a country.

These books have been awarded IACP, and readers are sure to devour these in one sitting. Take a look at other award-winning books and full details on hclib.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.