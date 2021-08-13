Minneapolis and St. Paul Mayors announced new masking guidance amid COVID-19 delta variant

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, established new indoor environment masking guidelines for the Twin Cities, as well as regulations for municipal authorities and city structures on August 3, 2021.

Data from the CDC shows a higher transmission rate of delta variants among vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The mayors encourage everyone to resume using masks indoor and require masks for the city and city-owned personnel.

Jacob Frey said, "Get vaccinated. Getting the vaccine will help protect you and your neighbors from a deadly virus, and it is the single most important action we can all take to curb the need for further restrictions."

Then Melvin Carter added to Frey's statement, "This pandemic is far from over. These measures will help protect us as we continue our work to get our entire community vaccinated."

In regions of 'substantial' (50-100 cases per 100,000) or 'high' (100 or more cases per 100,000), the recent CDC guide suggests that fully vaccinated individuals use masks inside.

Minneapolis Department of Health and City leaders will observe the transmission and death rates, vaccination, and hospitality while revisiting this new guidance in upcoming weeks.

The mayors are putting options for their citizens about vaccines' requirement.

1) The official policy for Minneapolis City buildings and staff

According to CDC recommendation, effective on August 4, 2021, anyone above 2 years old and able to withstand a facet of the face shield shall be allowed within the City of Minneapolis' under all buildings and facilities to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or fabric facial covering.

2) CDC recommendation language

It is necessary to wear a mask while inside when you are in a wide or very high transmission place. When needed by-laws, rules, regulations, or municipal restrictions, you should continue to wear a mask. If you have a weak immune system, the higher the chance you will get a deadly virus.

Find out the full details of the regulation here, or visit Minneapolis' official website on minneapolismn.gov.

