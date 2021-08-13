Minnetonka Public Schools disseminates bullying prevention material

MINNETONKA, MN - Bullying, and harassment became enough to draw in the eye of all levels of society. These deviant behaviors cause victims to fall. Many experience mental illness, self-harm, and attempted suicide.

School is one of the places where bullying occurs. Lack of supervision from adults and various factors make schools the most vulnerable places for this. Although many also experience bullying at home or what is commonly called Domestic Violence.

With this, Minnetonka Public School emphasizes and arranges all means to prevent this from happening. Besides bullying and harassment, Minnetonka Public School also develops countermeasures in drugs, discrimination, illegal use of weapons, and so on. They called the program TIPS276.

TIPS276 is there to be the reporting tool for students, staff, and Minnetonka Public School District community members to report situations and incidents that related to:

harassment

discrimination

bullying

suspicious behavior

drugs use and dealing

weapons

domestic violence

student or staff concern

crimes against students, staff, or the school district

any other non-academic issue that does not require immediate assistance

TIPS276 is not being 24/7 monitored. Therefore, complainants are advised to call 911 or the hotline resources.

First, please consider whether a district teacher, counselor, principal, or other officials you trust could handle your concerns before submitting the report. Then contact this person immediately. Tips on academic complaints with a professor or a school counselor should be addressed.

If complainants have a non-emergency issue but do not have a reliable adult in the school board to discuss their concern with and/or you want to report anything privately, please consider using TIPS276.

TIPS276 also requires any inquiries and any information about a situation that has happened before or may occur so that the District can investigate.

Submitted concerns will be treated seriously using this reporting mechanism. Confidentiality efforts will be made, and any issues examined promptly.

Visit minnetonkaschool.org for further details regarding the tips. Contact hotline below if you or an individual has the certain situations above:

Crisis Text Line: Text ‘HOME’ to 741-741

National Suicide Hotline: Call 1-800-273-8255

Local County Crisis Team: Call **CRISIS (**274747)

