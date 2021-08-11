Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota's Office of Higher Education Launches a New Podcast to Assist Students Making College Decisions

ST. PAUL, MN — On August 10, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, or OHE, debuted a new podcast, "Life After Now," in an effort to equip high school students with the information they need to succeed. OHE hopes that the podcast will give listeners the knowledge to make an informed decision about furthering their education.

The series delves into a wide range of current issues that are essential to those considering college. Episodes are devoted to typical topics such as postsecondary education options, applying for school, and making it more affordable through student assistance tools and grants.

"We hope this podcast will demystify the process of applying to and attending college, furthering our mission to make postsecondary attainable for all." OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson explained.

Liz Bolsoni, a communication studies student at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, hosts the podcast. The podcast features real-life stories from students across Minnesota and leaders in the state's postsecondary education landscape, as Bolsoni delves into discussions about health and wellness, campus extracurriculars, advice on pursuing a career after graduation, intersectionality, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student life.

The first three episodes are now available for viewing and downloading on OHE's website, with fresh episodes arriving every Tuesday. "Life After Now" can also be found and subscribed to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Watch for upcoming broadcasts featuring Dr. Suzanne Rivera, the first Latinx President of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Other episodes discuss how to effectively support students of color in the face of racism and social isolation and how students may increase college access and completion, particularly for historically marginalized students.

Keith Hovis, OHE Communications Director, can be reached at keith.hovis@state.mn.us for further information.

