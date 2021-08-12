Shakopee Fire Department Shares Tips to Protect Against Carbon Monoxide Production at Home

SHAKOPEE, MN – Carbon monoxide is a lethal toxic gas that is difficult to detect with human senses. In this regard, the Shakopee Fire Department offers advice on protecting yourself from Carbon Monoxide, which can come from a variety of sources and objects around you.

Carbon monoxide is produced by the use of household appliances that cause combustion residues. Generally, you could find it in the kitchen and bathroom. Automobile exhaust in your garage would also contribute to higher concentration.

Enclosed spaces are hazardous to increase exposure to carbon monoxide. Please take a note of venting systems as they can swap oxygen from outside. You are highly recommended to consult with a qualified professional at least once a year to maintain.

Besides, installing a carbon monoxide alarm near the sleeping area and the potential household appliance is the other attempt for your safety.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) and The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) recommend you to choose Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) listed alarm as it could help to give accurate warnings. Make sure to logo on the package to avoid buying the wrong product.

The newer alarm is designed to detect carbon monoxide levels. It refers to the number of concentrations or ppm that starts from 100 until 12800.

Higher concentrations would affect you worse in a short duration of exposure. If the levels are at 200 ppm, you have to be aware as it could cause a mild headache.

In addition, lower exposure to carbon monoxide would poison you with the following symptoms: nausea, doze, heart-pounding, confusion, unstable emotions, and unconsciousness. For effect, it would be more severe for certain parties. Individuals who do not have a sound immune system or suffering from lung problems are.

Carbon monoxide is dangerous as it could distract hemoglobin's function from carrying oxygen to the body's cells. When a person inhales it, the presence of gas required is replaced. Carboxyhemoglobin (COHb), thus, is a toxic compound in blood after its exposure.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.