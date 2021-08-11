Upcoming Events in August by Saint Paul Public Library

ST. PAUL, MN — Sun Ray Library, a branch of the Saint Paul Public Library, will host several events in August. It collaborates with communities or organizations to develop complete activities in which all individuals can participate. The following events are given in chronological order.

1) Artmobile

Collaborate with East Side Arts Council, and the classes would be featuring capable teachers. They are Yang Yang, Tamina Muhammad, and Zoe Rogers. Family, preschool, school-age are invited to attend with mask required.

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

2) Createch

A drop-in setting would be the concept to deliver this event. Aged 12 to 18 are invited to attend to explore technology in a fun way as there would be entertainment sessions such as music.

Date: Starts from Friday, August 20, 2021, up to Friday, October 22, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

3) Outdoor Family Storytime

This event is designed for summer as it would be held outdoor in the reading garden. Having fun with books and songs is the concept. It is weather-dependent so that that cancellation could happen. Any update information would be announced on Friday by 9:30 a.m. Family, preschool, and toddlers are welcome to attend.

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

4) Cook with Urban Roots

Urban Roots has three programs in which this event is on behalf of Cook Fresh. The main concerns are food literacy, kitchen safety, and sanitation.

In this second program, Michael Vang and Saba Andualem would educate to make Braised Bok Choy with Herbed Pepper Sauce using simple ingredients available in the home garden. At the end of the session, taste and ask is opened for participants

It is suitable for adults, families, and teens. On the other hand, high school students could be a volunteer for one of three programs and be paid.

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Visit https://sppl.bibliocommons.com/events/search/index to gain more information.

