Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Health Department COVID-19 Saliva Test from Home

ST. PAUL, MN - Minnesota and Vault Medical Services collaborate to assist everyone in Minnesota, with or without symptoms, with free at-home COVID-19 saliva testing. Up to two Vault saliva test kits are available simultaneously. There is no time limitation on-at-home saliva test kits order. The test is equally as practical as the test for nasal swabs. It checks if we are COVID-19 positive or not.

These tests are free of charge. It has been covered by an individual's insurance company or the federal or state government. Insurance companies will elaborate on Explanation of Benefits or "EOB." This test will not charge anyone who uses it whatsoever. The test instruction even says "patient responsibility." If one doesn't have insurance to cover the payment for the at-home saliva test, the state will cover it. We don't need to pay for anything else.

Adults and children can participate in the test. Still, it may not function effectively for children under four who cannot have sufficient saliva. A test for a child must be under supervising with adults. At the moment, each person who wants a test will need a separate e-mail address and account. Therefore, adults are responsible for creating e-mail for their minor children. Young children and someone with stroke may be unable to do the saliva testing since they produce less saliva.

Before taking the test, we are not allowed to eat, drink, or swallow anything for 30 minutes. Afterward, we have to log in to the virtual Vault waiting area, and we will be supervised and instruct by a health worker when we are ready to take the test.

The next step will be to transmit the testing through the prepayment package provided in a Vault labor camp in Minnesota or New Jersey. We will receive the test results by e-mail within 24-48 hours once it arrives in the lab.

Learn more about the COVID-19 at-home saliva test on the Minnesota Department of Health Official Website.

