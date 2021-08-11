City of Plymouth Curatorial and Collections Volunteer Opportunity

Joel Muniz / Unsplash

PLYMOUTH, MN - City of Plymouth offers volunteer opportunities for Minnesotans who are interested in historical amenities and commit to joining the volunteer community within three months. The Curatorial and Collections Volunteer will form an essential element of designing, constructing, and managing new exhibitions for the Plymouth Historical Society.

The city opens opportunities for Plymouth and Minnesota residents ages 18 and up to volunteer for curatorial and museum collections and historical assets. This volunteer activity is offered because of the lack of concern and interest in history, museums, assisting programs such as exhibitions, etc.

Activities that will be carried out by volunteers include:

Assist the Historic Site Manager

Plymouth Historical Society research and development for future displays

Gathering exhibit's materials and arrange information required for the display

Objects report regularly and manageable data entry about the compilation.

All of the above activities will be monitored and supervised by the manager on duty.

The City desires to recruit ones who can adapt to the volunteers' activities and abilities regarding curatorial and collections. In addition to being 18 years old and older, the following are requirements and qualifications to be part of Plymouth, Minnesota's volunteer community:

Currently registered or just completed an art history degree, museum studies, curatorial practices, or similar fields.

Three months commitment with a minimum of 8 hours per week

Prior knowledge/experience in museum collections management with current systems and innovations is preferable.

Computer expertise and database management experience

A creative mind

Able to work in a team with excellent leadership and a self-sufficient, innovative approach

Enthusiasm to extend historical stories builds a more varied, fair, and accessible environment for museum interpretation.

Able to support display objects for brief durations and lift up to 10 pounds. Some work could be done while seated.

Tracked and report volunteer hours regularly

Find out more volunteers activities and how to join on plymouthmn.gov

