Amid COVID-19, Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce suggests small business resources

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - As COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing people keep losing their job on the way. Not a few Americans have lost their job due to this pandemic. Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce manages to compile small business resources for the people of Eden Prairie and its surrounding area.

The chamber's members keep navigating unchartered territory. They provide and support the Eden Prairie community with a list of resources to prevent more prolonged unemployment.

Initial round COVID-19 Business Relief Payments was issued to the Minnesota Revenue Department. Companies that do not retrieve COVID-19 business relief payments but do not fulfill the program criteria can use an online inquiry method to contact the department. Some resources below might help us get the idea of a new job starter:

Leading Through Crisis: A Leadership Summit with John C. Maxwell

Maxwell has experienced a hard time during the global crisis. Now he wants to invite the community to join him in leadership discussion. It's difficult when leaders discover what it means to transform unforeseen problems into unparalleled possibilities. The participant will learn to overcome their fear and face new opportunities with challenges and more significant ideas.

2. Federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Eligible employees for FMLA leave when worked for a qualified employer: worked for their employer for at least 12 months. Moreover, they must work for an employer for 1,250 hours in the past 12 months and worked on a site with a minimum of 50 employees within 75 miles. Up to 12 weeks of work covered (but not necessarily paid) leave if employers are sick is necessary for qualified FMLA workers. Visit FMLA agencies for more information.

3. Home Internet Access

Work from home or remote usually needs internet access a lot. For those who can't afford internet access but need this, there are several providers that over low-cost internet data:

Comcast Internet Essentials is now offered for free during the first two months as a low-cost home Internet service for qualified people and families.

Access for qualified people and families from AT&T is a reduced-cost home internet service.

Many internet providers have also declared that late payments are waivered. Since internet speed limitations are growing, consumers will not be disconnected for not deducting bills on time.

Visit Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce for more resources or others on epchamber.org.

