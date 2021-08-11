Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Community Highlight: Angel of Hope

Paula Carlsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iywZB_0bNv1MJ200

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN — Angel of Hope is an organization devoted to rescuing homeless and abandoned animals in Hennepin County and providing them appropriate vet care.

Angel of Hope aims to create a quality, permanent home for animals and eliminate overpopulation. The organization believes all animals deserve a healthy and loving family. Therefore, it assists the adopter in understanding each pet's personality to determine the best fit for their family.

The nonprofit is dedicated to providing animal healthcare by creating collaborations, proper care, and promoting healthy pet parenting. They give temporary care with caring love until the animals are adopted through their volunteer group.

The organization maintains a partnership with others vet care and animals shelters from the surrounding area, such as Chuck and Don's, Petco and Pet Smart. They cover many areas in Minneapolis and have hosted animals adoption several events.

Angel of Hope offers volunteer facilities for animal lovers who are willing to help make this animal rescue a place for abandoned animals. Volunteers need to have a vision and mission for this nonprofit organization to develop in the future.

Group volunteers will save stray animals and take care of them until they get a proper family and place to live. Angel of Hope will ensure that the stray animals find appropriate homes and adopters and assign them to their new families. The organization will work with adopters if there is a medical condition after adoption.

All adoption and volunteers forms are available at their official website on aohrescue.org.

