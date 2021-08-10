Saint Louis Park, MN

Wildlife at St. Louis Park and what to do if you encounter it

Paula Carlsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392SMJ_0bMzZhgV00
Asa Rodger/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – With the abundance of animals in the area surrounding Saint Louis Park, the government wants folks to be aware of their presence and the dos and don'ts when coming into touch with them. The city has rules in place to ensure that residents and wild animals coexist peacefully in the city.

The city is rich in natural resources and is home to a variety of fauna. Residents frequently encounter deer, coyotes, ducks, and geese in their daily lives. Deer and coyotes are not uncommon on city streets and in neighborhoods. At the same time, waterfowl such as ducks and geese are found throughout St. Louis Park's city parks.

While it seems magical to come across a deer outside the zoo and to be able to see them gallantly walking on the street, deer actually can chew on any plants in your yard or lawn if they are hungry enough. As the damage caused is costly, it is now prohibited to feed deer. Also, to prevent deer from chewing on your plants, you can use a BGR, an odor repellant for deer.

Urban coyotes are pretty dangerous, especially to cats and dogs. Coyotes attack home pets, but not humans. If you need to hush them away, it is suggested to make loud noises, make yourself seems big by spreading and waving your arms, spray them with water, or other methods deemed necessary to protect yourself.

Geese and ducks are making the city's parks their habitats. However, they, especially geese, feed a whole ton and leave crumbles in unwanted areas. When they feed animals in the parks, they will make the park dirty and messy.

Please note that feeding those animals is against the law in Saint Louis Park.

