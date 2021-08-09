The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 Community Mobile Vaccination Bus Project

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Access to COVID-19 is required for all Minnesotans. However, vaccine availability in Minnesota is currently one of the biggest obstacles to fair vaccination coverage.

The Minnesota Health Department (MDH), Minnesota Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Metro Transit Council, and the Minnesota Transport Department are collaborating to provide mobile COVID 19 immunization clinics to local governments throughout the state of Minnesota.

MDH and the team have reducing seating and installing new equipment. Six new Metro Transit vehicles were converted into mobile immunization clinics. The mobile vaccination units are a concentrated method to distribute the vaccine to those who would otherwise have difficulties being vaccinated because of constraints such as transport, technological and geographical obstacles. The following are the facilities provided:

- All COVID-19 vaccine is free.

- No IDs, proof of citizenship, and insurance are needed.

- The buses are ADA accessible.

- Depending on the time of travel, every bus is ready to vaccinate about 100 passengers per day.

Everybody can receive the vaccination at an appointment. Please note that certain vaccines can be provided outside the bus to satisfy all individuals' requirements. The selection of areas includes state demographic information, vaccination data, test data, and feedback from trusted community partners, local public health, and MDH equity experts.

MDH is promoting the mobile vaccine unit and registering individuals before it comes through the Community groups. As soon as they know when a bus is coming into the community, the community partner/agency will share information with its target population about how to register.

Thus, it supports MDH to ensure that all available doses of vaccine are taken and vaccinations are provided to persons in the intended population. Mobile units can take vaccines for Minnesotans from 18 years old and older. The first busses have been operating since April 19 and will continue throughout the summer from Monday to Thursday.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.