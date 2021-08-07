Saint Paul, MN

Kid-Friendly Events at the St. Paul Public Library

Paula Carlsen

ST. PAUL, MN — Summer is still in full swing, and many have been seeking activities for summer break or other summer activities, particularly for children. The St. Paul Public Library has hosted a number of events, including programs for children and teenagers. Check out the following kids-friendly events at the St. Paul Public Library.

1. Summer Spark

Summer Spark is a Summer Learning Program offered by the St. Paul Public Library for children to have fun, learn something new, and keep active during these trying times. You still have time to participate in the program, which runs from June 1 to August 31. The event will take place online, and participants will be able to win rewards by completing reading and amusing tasks. Children that participate have the opportunity to win books, bookmarks, and journals.

2. Storytime

The next event will be storytime, in which anybody from the youngest listeners to pre-school children can participate. The St. Paul Public Library also offers a recording version of stories, songs, and other literacy-supporting elements for children to enjoy from home.

3. Outdoor Storytime

For those who enjoy outdoor storytime, the St. Paul Public Library will provide plushies, stuff animals, puppets, and other items to enhance good children's storytelling. The next outdoor storytime will take place from August 5 to August 7. Children of all ages and levels of activity are welcome.

4. Summertime Rewind

Summertime Rewind will be the season's last event. For anyone who missed earlier summer events, the St. Paul Public Library offers an educational film. Parents can access and view Miss. Bri and Ollie's educational content from last summer on their YouTube account if they missed the pig party and animals lurking in the barnyard.

Visit the SPPL official website for more kids-friendly content and upcoming events at https://sppl.org/

