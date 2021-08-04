The Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities in Minneapolis Assists Homeless and Addicted People in Their Recovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Being homeless in today's world is not an option. The causes of the homeless overflow are equally diverse, including domestic abuse, difficulty to obtain work, and so on.

In the City of St. Paul, the Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities provides housing for the poor and addicts. They also allow people time to rehabilitate and gain new abilities to help them survive in the outer world. The organization hopes that giving people chances and opportunities to grow and get their life together will be another way to bond with God.

As for addiction recovery, the church provides a recovery center to help them clean and change a life. CRC's achievement rate in assisting people in obtaining and maintaining sobriety is equal to or greater than that of the best commonly known recovery programs, such as:

Relationship with God

Mentorship/sponsorship

Outside support groups

Genesis Process change groups

Education

Work preparation

These Christ-centered programs offer comprehensive care to the homeless. They provide their immediate needs and care for them until they can get back on their feet, similar to the Good Samaritan in Luke's Gospel.

Bethel Hotel is only one of the many options for individuals in search of a good night's sleep. The men's shelter provides homeless men with a clean bed, a hot meal, and, most importantly, a chance to restart their lives. They'll find a slew of beds for more than 150 men inside. The Bethel Hotel is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

