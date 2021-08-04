Six Point Theater Welcoming its 27th Season with New Plays

ST. PAUL, MN - Six Point Theatre, a small Minnesota theater, has announced a new season after changing its name from Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company to Six Point Theatre. The executive director, Barbara Brooks, and the board of directors announced their 27th season in 2021-2022.

Six Point Theater explores Jewish culture or plays through the Jewish lens with a touch of high-class role-playing art to inspire the audience to explore Jewish culture through the art of role-playing. It has been in the business of producing plays since 1995. The first season produced three plays, and the number of plays produced increased as the season progressed.

One of the plays in production in the middle of the 27th season is 'A Pickle' by Deborah Yaarchun and will be performed by Sally Wingert, a theater's performance around the country, on Broadway, and in London's West End. Craig Johnson is directing the play, which has been in production since July 28th and will run until August 15th, 2021.

On Wednesday, August 4th, 'A Pickle' will be back at 7 p.m. at the Minneapolis Woman's Club rooftop, an outdoor play.

At the end of season 27th, Six Point Theater presents various play arts, including a play by Charles Varon; 'The People's Violin' held on October 23rd until November 14th, 2021. On its last season, December 5th until December 21st, 2021, it presents a play by Hayley Finn, 'Chanukah in the Dark.'

But wait, there's more! In early 2022 Six Point Theater will be producing a couple of plays starting with the 'New-play Reading Festivals' on February 23th until March 13th, 2022, followed by Seth Rozin's play entitled 'Two Jews Walk Into a War' on April 30th until May 22nd, 2022. We sure are going to get a plays-dilemma.

The tickets will be available for online purchasing and purchased from its official website or social media. Subscribes to their platforms to find out more information about other plays and how to get the ticket.

