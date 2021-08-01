City of Plymouth officially breaks ground on two significant projects

PLYMOUTH, MN — The City of Plymouth has recently broken ground on key projects such as Fire Stations 2 and 3 and Valor Place, which will continue to improve residents' quality of life in various ways.

Plymouth Fire Department has shifted from a paid-on-call strategy to a hybrid staffing model that includes full-time firefighters working 24-hour shifts during the last few years. As a result of this shift, new facilities are required to provide housing for firefighters.

Fire Stations 2 and 3 are undergoing extensive renovations to better accommodate the city's fire department. Station 2, constructed in 1977, will be demolished and rebuilt, while Station 3, constructed in 1989, will be refurbished and enlarged.

The project aims to upgrade out-of-date fire stations, solve a variety of firefighter health issues, improve training facilities and improve the city's overall public safety and emergency preparation.

While the renovation projects are underway, work is being staged to ensure that the Fire Department can continue to operate at full capacity from both stations. Visit plymouthmn.gov/firestationprojects for additional information.

The Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority is constructing a twin home at the northeast corner of Rockford Rd. and Fernbrook Ln. The two-unit property, dubbed Valor Place, is intended to provide stable and affordable housing for U.S. military veterans. Each property will be around 1,800 square feet in size and include three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen and a two-car garage.

The rental units, which will be owned and managed by the HRA, will be available to veterans and their families who fulfill income and other eligibility standards.

Those interested in supporting these projects can make a tax-deductible contribution that will make a significant difference in the lives of veterans and others in the Plymouth community who are in need of a secure home. Donations can be made online via the secure online payment system provided by the City of Plymouth.

More information is available here.

