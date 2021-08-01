Department of Natural Resources: Regulations for waterfowl hunting are available

Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Hunters searching for information for duck and goose season dates and rules can find it in the 2021 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations handbook, which will be available in August on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website and at DNR license sales locations.

Sunday, Sept. 4, will mark the start of the early Canada goose season and the experimental teal season, while the normal duck and goose seasons will begin the following Saturday on Sept. 25.

A number of changes to state waterfowl hunting regulations have been approved by the DNR for 2021, including the implementation of a five-day early teal season, an increase in dark goose bag limits, the extension of legal shooting hours to sunset, the authorization of over-water goose hunting throughout the state in early September, and the restructuring of seasons in the south duck zone into a five-day split rather than a 12-day split.

Motorized spinning-wing decoys that can be utilized to attract teal and other waterfowl are also permitted statewide during the early teal season and during the whole waterfowl season, including on wildlife management areas.

According to the information gathered through public involvement, the majority of these improvements received strong support from hunters. The early teal season elicited the greatest responses from hunters, who expressed a wide range of opinions that were often diametrically opposed. The early teal season is still being tested for around three years. The Department of Natural Resources will collect data and carefully evaluate it each year before extending the program beyond 2021.

It is anticipated that the early teal season will provide an additional opportunity for teals that would otherwise have migrated south prior to the start of the normal duck season.

All of the other improvements will create new opportunities, as well as simplifying regulations and ensuring that restrictions are consistent with those in other states along the Mississippi Flyway. Since the harvest of ducks and hunter numbers in Minnesota are at an all-time low, any new harvest that may occur should not have an effect on the populations of ducks in the state.

For further information related to the waterfowl hunting regulation please visit the DNR's website.

