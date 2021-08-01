Free expert assistance to local businesses in Hennepin County

Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - Elevate Business HC is providing free advisory services and other resources to business owners in Hennepin County to help them recover from the pandemic and plan for future growth.

Elevate was founded in response to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

This program was Sponsored by Elevate Business partnership with Hennepin County and the Minneapolis Regional Chamber dedicated to delivering accessible and fair support to address the unique requirements of businesses while creating long-term economic growth in the region.

If you are a Hennepin County business owner with a commercial or home-based site, or if you are a Hennepin County resident looking for advice on how to start a business in Hennepin County, you are eligible to participate.

This program is open for Up to 25 hours of one-on-one consultation with private and nonprofit business advisors and, consultants to provide real business support in a variety of areas including Accounting, Finance, Legal, Marketing, Social media, Web development, Human Resources, And more.

This opportunity may also enable you to get connecting with an experienced professional counselor. Because Hennepin County has teamed up with 25 business advisers, consultants, and service providers to provide free expert advice to local businesses in a wide variety of fields.

Therefore, this is a wonderful opportunity for business owners to grow their companies while receiving expert advice. If you're interested, simply click here to register and fill out the form.

Importantly, before you begin the registration process, you must choose a business advisor that suits your demands, and your chosen consultant will contact you via email about the next step. The detail about the business advisor and their contact information visit this website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.