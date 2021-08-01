Minnesota Department of Health on rare adverse effects after COVID-19 vaccine

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN — The Centers for Disease Control, through the Minnesota Department of Health, reported that there had been more than a thousand cases of myocarditis and pericarditis happening after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country since April 2021.

Myocarditis refers to inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis refers to inflammation of the heart's outer lining. In both circumstances, the immune system responds to an infection or another stimulation by inducing inflammation.

In most cases, symptoms began a few days after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and went away quickly. Most cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been in young men. The chance of having this occur is insignificant. However, seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine:

- Chest pain

- Shortness of breath

- Feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart

Confirmed cases have occurred mostly from male adolescents and young adults age 16 years or older. This case more often after getting the second dose than after the first dose of one of these two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and typically within several days after COVID-19 vaccination.

Patients can typically continue their normal daily activities after their symptoms have subsided. However, before returning to sports or exercise, consultation with a doctor is mandatory to avoid potential harm.

Given the hundreds of millions of vaccine doses delivered, these findings are uncommon. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19.

