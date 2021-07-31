Join The Minnesota Scoop, a deliciously rewarding ice cream adventure

Brooke Lark/Unsplash

SAINT PAUL, MN - Eat ice cream to earn prizes! For summer 2021, Explore Minnesota is hosting the Minnesota Scoop Sweepstakes, a delicious tour of ice cream shops throughout the state, with 40 eligible submissions winning one of 40 weekly prizes and seven eligible winners winning one of seven Minnesota vacation packages.

To win the prize, receive a t-shirt and the chance to win trip packages and other weekly prizes. First, please complete your card and Upload a photo of your completed MN Scoop card through this link.

To complete the card, all you need to do is Pick up a Minnesota Scoop punch card at participating shops and earn stamps with ice cream purchases. The following is a list of shop participants: there's a Cold Front, Treats, 2 Scoops, and Wonders in Saint Paul to view full of shop participants you can access through this link.

After completing that card, you can:

- Enjoy your favorite flavor or their unique #OnlyinMN creation

- Get your punch card stamped.

- Repeat at the same or five more wonderful spots

- And, please uploads a photo of your finished punch card here.https://www.exploreminnesota.com/mnscoop

- From that, you can participate to win grand prize travel packages and other weekly giveaways, including hotel, stays in the Twin Cities and the Iron Range, museum tickets, and restaurant gift cards so that you can end your summer with a distinctly Minnesota weekend getaway.

The Minnesota Scoop Sweepstakes requires no purchase or payment of any sort to enter or win. The sweepstakes entry period will close at 11:59 p.m. CST on August 1, 2021. For more information and full detail about rules, see the full Minnesota Scoop Sweepstakes Official Rules.

