Volunteer Opportunities with the City of Plymouth are now available

PLYMOUTH, MN – Plymouth Police Explorer is opening volunteer opportunities. This was established in 1984 to provide participants a glimpse into the challenges, responsibilities, and skills of police officers serving their community. How you can join? Let’s check it out below!

• The participants must be 14-20 old. To explore a law enforcement career, you are expected to attend a weekly meeting during school.

• If you want to help Plymouth PD in managing traffic, crowd control, transportation, patrol activities, special events, and other education programs, the participants must be 21 or older, able to work 15 hours a month, and have no violation of driving records. Visit this link for more information.

• If you enrolled or recently graduated from a program in art history, museum studies, curatorial practices, or a related field, you can apply for Local History Keepers. Your responsibilities are planning, organizing, assist in the care and maintenance of the collection.

• If you are interested in children, you can try to register for two upcoming events, Kids Fest (Thursday, Augustus 5) and Plymouth on Parade (Saturday, September 18).

• If your interests are about the environment, this could be your turn to take action. You could be helping the city to keep the storm drains in the best condition this summer.

You can submit the application through the link or to Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

For more information, please send an email to volunteer@plymouthmn.gov or by phone at 763-509-5230

