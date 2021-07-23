The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office Open Appointments Vacancies

Anne Nygård/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office announced today that applications are being invited for openings on various state boards, councils, and committees.

Minnesotans are invited to apply and serve as a public service demonstration. The most recent vacancies for the Task Force for a Great Start for All Minnesota Children are listed with a complete list of 525 vacancies available on the website Open Positions.

To ensure full consideration by the appointing authority, applications must be submitted online within 21 days of the "Publish Date" mentioned on the Open Positions page. After the 21-day application period, appointing authorities may choose to evaluate applications received by the Secretary of State.

To apply for the opening vacancies, first, you can visit the Website Open Position. Then, scroll down to find the correct Agency/Board/Council, Choose the correct seat type, and click APPLY button you will be guided through the process of generating an application profile by the system. The system will guide you to attach your resume, biography, and letter of interest.

Or send your resume and other documents that are needed to:

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, 180 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. St Paul, MN 55155-1299.

The Appointing Authority will have access to your information as soon as it is submitted.

The Secretary of State acts as an administrator in announcing openings, receiving applications, and recording appointments under Minnesota's Open Appointments Law. The appointing authorities will assess applications and make appointments; inquiries concerning specific vacancies and appointments should be referred to the appointing authority.

