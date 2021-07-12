Parental Guidelines to Children's Digital Health and Wellness by Minnetonka Schools

Vitolda Klein/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN - With children from elementary school to high school, Digital Health and Wellness are critical issues that need to be frequently discussed. Despite focusing on screen time, the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents to also focus on the content on the screen. Educational content and use deserve more extended time.

Set a commonplace in the center of the house is one of the parenting tips for maintaining children's digital health. It is suggested by experts to only allow children to access the internet at the central part of the house, like the kitchen or family room, for better adult supervision.

Consistently limiting the time spent on a particular media is very important for six years old children or older. Be very specific on what type of media is allowed for the children. Ensure that it won't prevent the children from getting sufficient sleep, physical activity, and other essential behaviors for health.

Parenting experts also suggest putting all technology devices into one spot overnight to discourage late night, unmonitored use, and sleep disruption. Don't let your child sleep in a room with their electronic device.

Your child probably has been exposed to multiple contents that parents would disapprove of. Maintaining a regular, open discussion about your expectation for appropriate Internet use and access is strongly recommended.

If you still need further guidelines to limit your children's content, Media Agreements will be an excellent solution to guide conversations with their kids about media use. They are designed to assist parents with the proper guidelines and expectations throughout media use and behavior for their family.

Filters can block Internet access entirely or secure specific sites that may change the children's values, beliefs, and behavior. Most of them often have complete, unrestricted access to inappropriate sites on other personal devices. Installing software is strongly suggested by experts to prevent this from happening.

Kids are born full of curiosity. It is the parent's job to spare some time to set up some content filters for their children today as children can't filter themselves.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.