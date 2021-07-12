Back to civilization, here's a career guideline for veterans in Minnesota

Dan Dennis/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Minnesota Veterans maintain good qualities that can be very beneficial for businesses, such as work ethic, discipline, teamwork and reliability. Their skills and education during their military career determine a veteran's success as a civilian employee. Despite the time and area of service, if you are a veteran looking for a job, here's a list of where to obtain professional assistance.

County Veteran Service Office

Managed by fellow veterans, the organization will help veterans gain a successful job search through resources and connections. Employers require skilled and talented people in their business. County Veteran Service Office will ensure that a company is a good fit for the veteran candidate and efficiently utilizes their skills and abilities.

Veteran Service Representatives

Veterans employment representatives will provide technical help to improve the quality of their job search. These services include resumes and cover letters screening and improvement, complete job-search advice, information on licensure, certification and apprenticeships, and a complete explanation on employment benefits, rights and preferences for veterans. Besides that technical assistance, veterans employment representatives also give referrals to job openings, other states and federal agencies for additional services.

If you prefer doing it yourself, all you have to do is these three easy steps. Directly call Veterans Employment Representative or access their website at https://www.careerforcemn.com/dedicated-veterans-employment-team. Then, you can Use MyMilitary GPS LifePlan to set future career, education, finance and personal goals. Next, post your resume on MinnesotaWorks.net. It's an online database that grants access to more than thousands of job vacancies from private businesses. Make sure you let them know you're a veteran.

