Eden Prairie Player back to perform on an online platform

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN — The pandemic has frozen almost every stage-related activities included the Eden Prairie Player. After a year-long or more, they still can't perform on a live stage until the idea of making a radio theater came up. This idea will cover all the healthy protocols during this pandemic for its making process to the live performance.

A play is indeed more interesting if the audience gets a visual representation of the story and sees the actor than just listening to the plot through the radio. The club decides to record the video of the plays that surprisingly fits the production. In the end, there isn't any radio involved.

There will be three shows to release this summer. Although all of it is free, a small donation to support this community is recommended.

Infidelity by Tony Manzo

This play is the first to release on July 9 and will stay online for the next thirty days. The play, directed by Amanda Weis, is about a married couple facing a difficult decision due to a friend's adulterous affair.

Indelible by John Bavoso

This play, written by John Bavoso, tells the audience about the difficulty in Marcus and Preston's relationship. After one of them makes an unexpected move, they have to deal with the permanent consequences that make both parties struggle for their future relationship. This play, directed by Daniel Stephans, will be released on July 23 and will be available for the next thirty days so, make sure you don't miss it!

The Stranger in the Storm by Nicholas Thurketettle

The last title, directed by Kaz Loren is premiered on August 13. This play will picture Philips's journey when he decided to pick up a lady hitchhiker at night. This woman calls herself a collector, which confused Phillips. He wonders what could be collected on a night like this. Little does he know, the dark road is possibly leading him somewhere else. If you are curious about whether Philip will make it to his destination, make sure to stay tuned.

To check more of the Eden Prairie Players' work, you can visit www.edenprairieplayers.com. And if you want to donate, please go to https://secure.myvanco.com/YHCF/campaign/YKWF.

