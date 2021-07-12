World-class solution for veteran health care

Lucas Alexander/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Veterans Health Administration is America's most extensive integrated health care system consistently placed among the nation's top healthcare providers with more than 1,200 sites of care. VA health care will settle Veteran's Affordable Care Act health coverage requirement without any additional insurance plan needed.

Military eligibility:

Experience in serving the active military, naval or air service without any dishonorable remarks.

Most Veterans who registered later than Sept. 7, 1980, or who enrolled After Oct. 16, 1981, active duty needs to accomplished their twenty four continuous months or the entire period of their active duty. This includes recent and past members of the Reserve or National Guard charged to active duty by a federal order.

Requirements:

Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty (DD214)

Any extra health insurance data

Earnings and financial report, including previous year gross income for the Veteran, spouse and dependent children

Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) assists more than 440,000 enlisted Veterans residing in different states. Minnesota's veterans will be granted access to these four principal medical centers:

Fargo, with Community Based Outpatient Clinics at Bemidji, Fergus Falls and Grand Forks.

Minneapolis, with CBOCs located in Albert Lea, Chippewa Valley, Ely, Hayward, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rice Lake, Rochester, Shakopee, St. James and Superior.

Sioux Falls, with a CBOC located in Spirit Lake, St. Cloud.

Visit your County Veterans Service Officer to find out if you are eligible for this service. Most veterans qualify for some medical benefits, while some could be eligible for all medical services. Some veterans spent their time volunteering and ensuring everyone is treated with kindness and dignity.

