Learn more about the 4d Affordable Housing Incentive Program in Saint Louis Park

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN — St. Louis Park's 4d affordable housing incentive program was created to aid in the preservation of affordable housing in the community. It offers property tax breaks to apartment building owners who agree to maintain twenty percent or more of their rental units affordable. Through financial awards, the program also assists owners in making energy-efficient and safety improvements.

There are numerous benefits for property owners:

  1. Five-year eligibility for the 4d property tax rate results in a forty percent tax rate decrease on qualified units.
  2. Nota bene: The first tier of valuation on 4d rental properties ($150,000 per unit in 2019) is taxed at a rate that is forty percent lower than the rates on 4a and 4b rental properties. The real property tax savings may be slightly greater or lower than forty percent.
  3. A payment of $200 per affordable unit is available, with a maximum payout of $6,000 per property.
  4. The city pays the application fee for the Minnesota Low Income Rental Classification (LIRC), often known as 4d tax classification ($10 per unit).
  5. Energy efficiency and healthy house assessments are provided for free or at a reasonable fee.

Guidelines for eligibility:

  1. At least twenty percent of rental units in a building are affordable to households with family incomes equal to or less than sixty percent of the area median income (AMI).
  2. Existing renters in units with program-compliant rents are exempt from income qualification.
  3. Tenant income qualifying is assessed at the time of initial tenancy. Tenants' increased income in affordable units will not breach program standards.
  4. Properties or tax plots must contain at least two rental units and be licensed in good standing with no code compliance problems.
  5. Buildings may contain owner-occupied units, but only rental units are qualified for 4d tax status.

Property owner's commitment

Property owners are required to record a five-year affordability declaration on their property, which states:

  1. At least twenty percent of the apartments will be affordable to households earning sixty percent of the regional median income (AMI). A maximum of 100 percent of the units in the building may be enrolled.
  2. Rent increases for renters in affordable apartments are limited to five percent or less per year, unless the unit is being transferred to a new tenant or the owner produces evidence that a bigger rent increase is required to address delayed maintenance or unexpected operational expense increases.
  3. Declarations remain with the property whenever a building is sold.

View the guide to the 4d affordable housing incentive program at https://www.stlouispark.org/home/showpublisheddocument/19893/637474307306370000.

Contact:

Michele Schnitker

Housing Supervisor

mschnitker@stlouispark.org

952.924.2571

