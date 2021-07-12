Complete Guidelines to Plymouth's Curbside Recycling

Sven Brandsma/Unsplash

PLYMOUTH, MN - The City of Plymouth will be working with the Republic Service to create a weekly curbside recycling collection for all single-family homes and residential units in buildings with up to eight units.

This program will charge a $3.45 per month solid waste fee, which will be included in the city utility bill to support the implementation of this particular Curbside Recycling and some other city's programs such as Recycling Drop-Off Site, Yard Waste Site, environmental education, and special events like Drop-Off Day and Adopt a Street.

In this program, what residents need to do is placing all their acceptable recyclable materials into their cart without necessarily sorting them. Those materials consist of Specific kinds of papers and plastics, Metal Food and Beverage Cans (Caps, lid, and label may be left on), Brown, green, and clear glass bottles and Jars, and Food and Beverage Cartons. Except for the paper, Please make sure to rinse these materials first before putting them into the cart.

Extra containers or boxes outside the cart are not allowed and will not be picked up. Residents need to take all extras to the Recycling Drop-Off Site. For any additional inquiries like replacing the cart or wanting an extra cart, please contact Republic Services at 952-941-5174 or newplymouthresident@republicservices.com. No additional fee is needed.

All the recycling material will be picked up every Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Make sure to place the cart at the curb by 6 AM. Residents who miss the schedule need to contact Republic Services to report a missed collection. Collection schedule potentially delayed during an emergency snow season.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.