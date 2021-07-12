Cash Administrator wanted at City of St. Paul

Scott Graham/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN — City of St. Paul’s Office of Financial Services is currently looking for a Cash Administrator to manage the city’s cash and banking portfolio as part of the Treasury Division.

The Office of Financial Services manages the city’s financial resources and assets to ensure taxpayers’ confidence, the organization’s effectiveness, and the City of St. Paul’s fiscal integrity.

General duties

Performs highly responsible professional work directing a major function or ongoing program of a division or department.

Provides business support services for strategic planning, project management, research and analytical services, grant development and administration, contract development and administration, and financial and cost analysis.

Acts as a project manager or team leader.

Serves as a public information liaison.

Ensures the timely and accurate processing of citywide cash receipts and disbursements, including wire transfers, ACH, accounts receivable, and other electronic payments.

Recommends, implements, and maintains cash management policies and procedures, including citywide cash handling training.

Analyzes, and reports on citywide cash operations, manages bank accounts and collateral requirements on a daily basis.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, Education, Urban Planning, Information Systems, Management, Business Management, or

A closely related field and six years of relevant project and management support experience including; strategic planning, project management, research and analytical services, grant development and administration, contract development and administration, financial and cost analysis, or equivalent experience.

Acceptable related degrees may be specified by the requirements of each hiring department.

Interested applicants must submit no later than July 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

To apply, please visit this link.

The City of Saint Paul is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. Veterans, women, persons of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and individuals with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.