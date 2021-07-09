Saint Paul, MN

Discover Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's MN Supplier Match

Paula Carlsen

SAINT PAUL, MN — The Grow Minnesota!® partnership initiative of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce provides a database for members looking for ties to Minnesota's rich supply chain through the MN Supplier Match program.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on global supply networks. However, there are vendors around the state who can offer accessibility, low lead times, shared networks and trusted quality.

Working with Grow Minnesota! provides access to economic statistics and insights as the state progresses toward economic recovery, as well as access to Minnesota-based suppliers for a variety of products and services that can assist your business in growing.

FOR BUYERS

Search the MN Supplier Match directory of over a thousand Minnesota vendors by keyword or service category. During the COVID-19 crisis, MN Supplier Match is free to all Minnesota businesses. Please contact us to obtain your login password.

Learn more about Minnesota Chamber membership by visiting this website.

FOR SUPPLIERS

Are you a member of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce? Fill out this brief provider registration form to become a supplier at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/supplier-match.

After becoming a member, you can schedule a free one-on-one business consultation with the Grow Minnesota Partnership team.

It has never been more crucial to have access to local suppliers than during the COVID-19 issue. Log into MN Supplier Match to identify suppliers of many of the crucial commodities that will allow your business to reopen safely in the coming weeks.

If you have any questions, please contact Sean O'Neil at 651.292.4674 or soneil@mnchamber.com.

MN Supplier Match program is made possible by Fidelity Bank.

About Grow Minnesota!®

Grow Minnesota!® is the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's main economic development initiative aimed at retaining and growing Minnesota businesses. Their staff help businesses overcome challenges, make new connections, and grow—in any part of the state.

