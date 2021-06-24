Minnesota's The Food Group to launch groceries on a bus

Twin Cities Mobile Market/thefoodgroupmn.org

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A grocery bus has been launched in the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The bus carries many high-quality products around the neighborhoods. It is set to provide the residents with many kinds of fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and many others.

The produce is sourced from local farmers. The organization has collaborated with Big River Farms who grows certified organic produce. And they will do their best at fulfilling customer's requests if they don't have the products needed.

The bus operates around noon from Tuesday to Friday for over an hour. And it operates at various locations every day. All customers will be recommended to check up on when and where will the bus land around their neighborhood.

This grocery bus is not a new invention. Twin Cities Mobile Market has been around for half a decade.

It is known that more residents have been more eating fruits and vegetables these recent years. As was reported by a customer survey conducted in 2019 by Melissa Horning from the University of Minnesota. It is believed that it was caused by of greater reach of healthy food.

The organization has provided Minnesotan residents with a more comfortable way of grocery shopping. Unlike traditional grocery shopping, they bring the groceries to the customer. No commute is necessary anymore. This action will not only reduce money, time, and energy spent on shopping but also the amount of air pollution produced by traveling.

All customers must wear masks on the bus with no exception. The bus will also only allow two customers on the bus at the same time. The organization highly values the health and safety of customers and their employees in this pandemic.

