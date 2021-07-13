Two More Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Planned; Volunteers Needed

Transportation is an essential need

The Be a Good Neighbor pop-up vaccination clinic, held Saturday, July 10 at Cordelia's Market on Mud Island, was a smashing success. Two more pop-up clinics are planned for Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, August 21; these will be at the Greenlaw Community Center at 190 Mill Avenue (at the intersection of North Third Street).

Volunteers are needed

These vaccine clinics are critical because they serve a lower-income neighborhood, Uptown/Greenlaw, than the previous one on Mud Island. Surveys have shown that one of the biggest reasons people have remained unvaccinated is that they have not been able to arrange transportation to a vaccine site.

The organizers of the clinics want to get shots in as many arms as possible this afternoon, and they are looking for your help. If you have a vehicle and would be available to drive people to and from the Greenlaw Community Center one or both of Saturday, July 31, or Saturday, August 21, they would like to hear from you. Golf carts are acceptable modes of transportation too. Contact erica@cordeliasmarket.com if you can help with transportation.

Why these pop-up vaccine clinics are important

COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise in Memphis, and especially in poorer, underserved neighborhoods.

At the beginning of July, Shelby County was averaging between 25 and 30 new COVID cases per day. As of Monday, July 11, the 7-day rolling average of new COVID cases in the county had risen to 105 - so it nearly quadrupled in a couple of weeks.

COVID Act Now reports that the reinfection rate, which had been around 0.75-0.80 in the late spring and early summer, has soared to 1.22. That means that on average, every person in Shelby County who currently has COVID will infect 1.22 other people. That is exponential growth and it could quickly overwhelm the hospitals.

The highly infectious Delta variant is to blame for these rises in case numbers. Especially in under-vaccinated areas, Delta has the potential to spread like wildfire.

The pop-up clinics are our chance to transition the Uptown/Greenlaw neighborhood from an under-vaccinated area to a well-vaccinated one. If you can provide transportation, you can help make that happen.

