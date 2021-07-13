Reckless Driving is Out of Control in Downtown Memphis

Drag racing, loud revving engines, drivers doing donuts, and other stupid stunts

Speed bump on Front Street outside the Cossitt Library Photo by author

Monday morning, July 5, my friend Dennis who lives in the area sent me a video via MMS. It was taken on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Main and Union, next to the City Market grocery store.

Dennis gave a verbal play-by-play of what he had seen on the street.

"Fire hydrant pulled completely out of the ground... part of a wheel of a car... damage to a concrete planter...damaged e-scooter... more car parts... another concrete planter, completely demolished...historical marker, destroyed... parking sign ripped out of the ground... and a street light... and another damaged scooter."

Destroyed planter and street sign, July 4 weekend, Main and Union Photo by author

Damaged historical marker, July 4 weekend, Main and Union Photo by author

Destroyed street light, July 4 weekend, Main and Union Photo by author

Damaged planter, July 4 weekend, Main and Union Photo by author

Later in the morning, I passed Main and Union myself. The corner looked like a war zone. Later that day, the locals were discussing the corner on Facebook and some of us attributed it to "vandals and thugs." We would soon find out we were incorrect.

An employee of a local dance club had been out around 3 a.m. as the July 4 celebrations were drawing to a close. She commented on Facebook that she witnessed first-hand what happened. There was still heavy traffic westbound on Union. The driver of a Nissan 370Z was traveling at such a high rate of speed on Union that he was unable to stop in time to avoid traffic in front of him. He swerved onto the sidewalk, flipping his car 3 times and causing damage to the street light, historical marker, planters, and scooters.

The incident was never reported by any of the major news stations.

Lots of reckless-driving incidents Downtown go unreported on the TV news. Another such incident happened Sunday, May 23 as a Dodge Challenger turned east-bound from South Main onto G.E. Patterson Avenue at a high rate of speed - too high a rate of speed to maintain control. The car nearly struck a couple of pedestrians, then rammed the entrance to The Vault, a neighborhood restaurant, head-on.

Another reckless driver made national news. Police attempted to stop Orlando Davis of Hernando after his Dodge Charger was observed being operated recklessly and endangering pedestrians. Not only did he not obey commands to pull over, but he allegedly locked eyes with one officer and aimed his Charger right at him, causing the officer to take cover. Davis has been charged with attempted murder of the officer and various other crimes.

The problem itself is bigger than the endangerment of people out walking, of revving engines at all hours of the night, or of property damage. It is that these drivers feel they have the freedom to operate their vehicles in such an unsafe manner. To them, Downtown is their playground, and we're just living in it.

The block of Beale Street between Front Street and Riverside Drive, including the intersection of Beale and Wagner, the new Hyatt Centric hotel, and the Waterford Plaza condo building is perhaps the biggest problem. Nearly every weekend, there are reports of muscle cars drifting, spinning out, and doing donuts in the area, as well as of police in cars nearby but doing nothing to stop the illegal driving.

What has been done to this point?

On holiday weekends - Memorial Day and July 4 - Memphis Police have created checkpoints at major street intersections in the entertainment district. These weren't street closures. Rather, if you had a reason to be in the area, you'd drive up and tell the officer where you were going and they'd let you through.

Did these work? Both the alleged attempted murder of the officer and the damage at Main and Union occurred on a holiday weekend. In addition, reckless driving happens Downtown every weekend, not just holidays.

Speed bumps have been installed on the streets on which speeding had become a problem - Front, Riverside, and Georgia in particular.

The Tennessee State Legislature passed a law to beef up the punishment of drag racing. It has been upgraded to a Class A misdemeanor punishable by 11 months and 29 days in jail and a $2500 fine.

However, as this past weekend has shown, these actions have not been enough to show that reckless driving will not be tolerated in the 38103 ZIP code.

What more can be done?

Individuals - if you can safely do so, keep on recording videos of the stupid stunts these drivers pull. Post them to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor - whatever social media you can. Be sure to indicate the street or intersection on which the dangerous driving occurred so we can know where the real hotspots are. Also, tag the City of Memphis in your videos and any City Council members you follow on that platform.

However, we cannot lose the sight of the fact that money talks. We need people and organizations with money and power to express their unhappiness with the reckless driving. A few examples:

The reckless driving on Front and around the intersection of Wagner and Beale endangers AutoZone Store Support Center employees who have to work nights and weekends;

The reckless driving around Wagner and Beale makes the Hyatt Centric, the new hotel opened by Carlisle Corp., a less desirable venue to visit and stay;

It is more of a challenge for real estate agents to sell homes in the Front/Georgia corridor because of the driving and noise;

Similarly, the driving and noise make apartment units along that corridor less desirable as rentals.

Any Downtown business could be the next to find a muscle car crashing into/through their facade as happened at The Vault.

We all have to keep reminding the city that this is a constant, ongoing problem that won't go away as long as the reckless drivers see our neighborhood as their playground.

Thanks for reading, and stay safe.

